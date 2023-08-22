Trial delayed for man accused of murder in Cocktails and Company shooting

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial for the man accused of murder at a Marion bar earlier this year has been delayed.
The fatal shooting happened at Cocktails and Company in Marion in late March.
Duval Walker Jr. is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Cameron Barnes. Walker is accused of starting a fight with Barnes before pulling the trigger on him.
Marion Police released new photos from surveillance footage the night of the shooting. They were used to help apprehend Walker back in March.
Walker's trial was set to begin next week, but a new date has yet to be set.