Trial delayed for Davenport man charged for killing of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

  • Updated
  • 0
Henry Dinkins Breasia Terrell

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial for Henry Dinkins, the man charged with the killing of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020, will be delayed.

Dinkins, from Davenport, was scheduled to have his trial begin in Linn County this month. Dinkins was granted a change of venue for his trial, with the case being moved from Scott County to Linn County earlier this year.

His defense attorney said that this is an extremely complex case, and that more time is needed.

An NBC affiliate in the Quad cities reports that a judge approved the motion to delay. While the new date hasn't been set, the judge said that he'd like to see the new date set for late Spring or early Summer.