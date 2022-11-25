Trial date set for wrongful death lawsuit of Michael Jaramillo

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set in the wrongful death lawsuit involving 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo, who died at the Raging River ride at Adventureland when his raft flipped over.
A jury trial date has been set for March of 2024.
The young boy died at Adventureland in 2021 after the raft he was riding in flipped, trapping him underwater. Michael's older brother David Jaramillo survived but was seriously injured.
The lawsuit claims the two brothers were trapped for more than five minutes. The Jaramillos allege that nobody from Adventureland came to help.
Furthermore, they also say the same day the accident happened, the ride had multiple equipment failures. According to the Iowa Division of Labor, the ride had at least 17 safety violations.