Trial date set for woman accused of killing her stepmother

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial date for Samantha Bevans of Palo, the woman accused of killing her stepmother in July, has been set for January 23, 2023.
Bevans and her alleged accomplice, Tacoa Talley, are both charged in the death of Jodie Bevans earlier this year.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check and found Jodie Bevans dead inside her home on July 15.
According to court documents, Bevans made threats to hurt her stepmother, and even admitted to authorities that she killed her. Authorities also discovered a note that Bevans had left behind, which said to "Kill Jodie."
Both Bevans and Tacoa have been charged with first-degree-murder charges.