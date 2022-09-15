Trial date set for second Taboo Nightclub shooter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set for the second Taboo Nightclub shooter.
According to new court documents, Dimione Walker's trial date has been set for November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse.
The deadly April shooting left three people dead and nine others injured. The third victim died of their injuries in late July.
Walker has pled not guilty to all charges. Walker was recently booked into the Linn County Jail after awaiting extradition from Illinois on unrelated charges.
The other shooter, Timothy Rush, is facing over a dozen charges, including Second-Degree-Murder charges for the deaths of Nicole Owens, Michael Valentine, and Marvin Cox.