 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fog Developing Across Northeast Iowa This Evening...

An area of fog has developed in the Highway 63 corridor from
eastern Tama County north to Bremer County. The fog is thickest
along US 20 near and just east of Waterloo at this time.

If traveling across the region this evening, be prepared for
reduced visibility to one quarter mile along with the possibility
of patchy slick spots later in the evening as temperatures cool
slightly. The fog may expand over the region and extend west along
Highway 20 toward Ft. Dodge over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Caution is advised while traveling this evening. Use low beam
headlights. Be prepared for lowering visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination safely.

Trial date set for Iowa man involved in OWI-crash that killed his son

  • Updated
  • 0
William Curtis mug

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set for an Iowa man involved in an OWI-related crash that killed his 18-year-old son in 2022.

Curtis Williams faces multiple charges after leading authorities on a deadly high-speed chase in September. The vehicle pursuit reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

After attempting to turn a corner in a pursuit with Police, Williams lost control of his vehicle, leading it to roll into a ditch. His son, Jaxon, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

William's jury trial date is set for March 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Williams faces charges of: 

  • Homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence
  • Eluding while operating under the influence
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Reckless driving
  • Operating a non-registered vehicle
  • Improper rear lamps
  • Failure to maintain control
  • Speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone