Trial date set for Iowa man involved in OWI-crash that killed his son

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set for an Iowa man involved in an OWI-related crash that killed his 18-year-old son in 2022.
Curtis Williams faces multiple charges after leading authorities on a deadly high-speed chase in September. The vehicle pursuit reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
After attempting to turn a corner in a pursuit with Police, Williams lost control of his vehicle, leading it to roll into a ditch. His son, Jaxon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
William's jury trial date is set for March 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Williams faces charges of:
- Homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence
- Eluding while operating under the influence
- Driving while license revoked
- Reckless driving
- Operating a non-registered vehicle
- Improper rear lamps
- Failure to maintain control
- Speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone