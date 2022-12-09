 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing drizzle could occur along
with the fog and could create icy patches especially on
overpasses and bridges overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Trial date set for Henry Dinkins

  • Updated
  • 0
Dinkins mug

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set for Henry Dinkins, the man charged in the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkin's trial date has been set for August 8, 2023 in Scott County.

In October, his trial was delayed due to the "extremely complex" nature of the case.

Dinkins, who is also a convicted sex offender, allegedly kidnapped Terrell and fatally shot her on July 10, 2020.

Terrell's remains were discovered in March of 2021, over eight months after her death.