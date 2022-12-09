Trial date set for Henry Dinkins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set for Henry Dinkins, the man charged in the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
Dinkin's trial date has been set for August 8, 2023 in Scott County.
In October, his trial was delayed due to the "extremely complex" nature of the case.
Dinkins, who is also a convicted sex offender, allegedly kidnapped Terrell and fatally shot her on July 10, 2020.
Terrell's remains were discovered in March of 2021, over eight months after her death.