Trial date set for Bellevue man accused of killing his wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set for a Bellevue man charged with the murder of Angela Prichard.
Christopher Prichard faces first-degree-murder charges for the alleged killing of his estranged wife in October 2022. Prichard has since pled not guilty to the charges.
Angela Prichard's body was discovered with a gunshot wound on October 8. Christopher Prichard was arrested the next day for allegedly violating a protective order put in place by Angela.
Prichard's trial will begin on September 11, 2023 at the Jackson County Courthouse.