Todd Mullis' attorney reveals new details around alleged mistakes in original murder trial

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Todd Mullis was convicted in 2019 for the murder of his wife, Amy, but his attorneys now say that investigators made some serious mistakes.
Questions are continuing to rise around Mullis' case after new representation submitted a post conviction relief request that brings the entire murder into question.
According to his attorneys, Mullis is an innocent man who has been facing a justice system biased against him since day one. But after five years his story has never changed, saying that he did not kill his wife, and neither did anyone else.
Dina Nesheiwat Raley is a partner at the Nesheiwat law firm in New York. They were contacted by Mullis' family members several years ago and have been performing their own investigation since.
Raley says what they found was a series of errors by biased investigators.
Raley said that, "Todd is suffering. He's basically been in survival mode for the past five years, ever since the day his wife died. He hasn’t been able to see or speak to his children, which as you can imagine is gut-wrenching, heart wrenching.”
She continued, saying, "You have a duty, the prosecutor has a duty to ensure Todd has a fair trial and they failed to do that. He should have recused himself and so should have the sheriff's office."
John Bernau, the Delaware County Attorney that prosecuted the case admitted to KWWL during the trial that he was close friends with Amy Mullis. Raley says that bias caused him and the investigators to ignore evidence that did not help their case against Todd, including statements from the first paramedic on scene and the eldest son who was working with Amy and Todd that day.
Raley added, "He gave the same consistent statement that his dad was with him, that they were working in the hog barn. But it wasn’t until interview number four or five when he was sent to live with his grandparents. Taken away from his father after his father was arrested, and then an attorney was hired for him by his mother’s parents and that’s when his story began to change.”
However, Raley says that the most glaring issue in the initial case was the medical examiner's mistake of declaring the death as a murder.