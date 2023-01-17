 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation
Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late
afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and
northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are
likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and
south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible.
Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25
mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with
this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to
northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and
morning commute on Thursday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences

Julie Chrisley (left) and Todd Chrisley are pictured here in an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best."

 USA Network/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little.

The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.

Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida.

Julie Chrisley is serving her seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, which is described as an "administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp" on the prison's website.

The Chrisleys, known for their reality program "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty in June in a Georgia court for conspiring to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

The couple and their accountant were also convicted of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the IRS and evade collection of delinquent taxes, according to the Department of Justice.

The Chrisleys maintain their innocence and are appealing their cases.

"Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014 on the USA Network. A shortened tenth season is scheduled to air sometime this year.

