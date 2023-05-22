Timothy Rush sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Timothy Rush, the man accused of killing Nicole Owens and Marvin Cox in last year's Taboo Nightclub shooting, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The deadly shooting left three people killed and nine others injured. Owens was the mother of Rush's child. Cox died of his injuries several months after the shooting.
Families of the victims read emotionally-charged impact statements in the courtroom on Monday, and Rush also apologized for his actions, saying that he, "failed as a man."
Rush entered a plea deal in March, and was convicted on Monday of nine total counts, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter. He originally faced second-degree murder charges before accepting the plea deal.
Rush has the possibility of parole after serving 15 years of his prison sentence.
The deadly shooting from April 2022 left three people dead, including Michael Valentine. A second shooter, Dimione Walker, was sentenced to life in prison in December for Valentine's murder.