Tiffin shots fired incident under investigation; seeking public's help

TIFFIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired incident that took place last week.
According to a Facebook post, they responded to the incident on Monday, October 24 at 8:30 p.m. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout.
The victim's vehicle was shot at multiple times by occupants of another vehicle while traveling on the roundabout. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Investigators are seeking the public's help in the case. People that were in the area when the shooting occurred are encouraged to contact the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.
Those who have security camera footage from Highway 6 in Tiffin at the time should contact law enforcement.
Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the incident that leads to an arrest. They can be contacted at 319-358-TIPS (8477.)