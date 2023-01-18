Three teens charged in Muscatine drive-by shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three teenagers, two of them who are minors, have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Muscatine early Tuesday morning.
At 1:02 a.m. on Tuesday the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, but a residence was struck with gunfire multiple times.
18-year-old Christian James of Fruitland, a 17-year-old girl from Muscatine, and a 16-year-old boy from Davenport were arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Police believe that the incident was targeted, but there is no threat to the public at this time.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.