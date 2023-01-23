 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two students dead and 1 teacher in critical condition in Des Moines school shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Des Moines Police
By Olivia Schmitt

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two students are dead and a teacher is in critical condition after a shooting at Starts Right Here charter school in Des Moines on Monday.

According to a tweet from Des Moines Police, "multiple potential suspects are in custody."

According to a tweet from the Des Moines Police, the shooting happened on 455 SW 5th Street. WHO-13 reports that the shooting took place at Starts Right Here charter school before 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you