Three charged in Fayette County drug bust

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three Oelwein residents were arrested and charged with multiple offenses after a drug bust on Saturday.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 107 7th Avenue NW around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday night.
A search of the residence found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, and other unidentified substances that were seized. An unspecified amount of money was also retrieved at the scene.
Jeff Euans, 62, Anthony Alan Marrah, 36, and Jade Lynn Ann Nuerhing, 39, were arrested and charged.
Euans was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, ongoing criminal conduct, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug tax stamp, gathering where controlled substances are used, unlawful possession of a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and more.
Marrah and Nuerhing were charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, gathering where controlled substances were being used, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marrah was also charged with obstruction.
Eans, Murrah, and Nuerhing were taken into custody and were transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Iowa State Patrol, the Oelwein Police Department, and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and Canine Unit also assisted in the incident.