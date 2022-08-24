Three arrested in Fayette County drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three men were arrested on multiple drug-related charges in Waucoma on Monday.
According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, a probation check took place at 109 Riverview Dr. in Waucoma. After an investigation, the Sheriff's Office applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence.
During the search, authorities seized controlled substances, paraphernalia, scales, baggies, and pills. Additionally, 75 grams of marijuana was also seized.
Charles Wayne Olliney, 65, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, as well as possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Charles Olliney, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devlin Ray Corter, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.