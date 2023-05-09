Three additional arrests made in connection to Dubuque homicide

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police have arrested three more people in connection to a February homicide.
In February, 31-year-old Lonnie Edward Burns was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries at a hospital.
Later that month, 25-year-old Aaron C. Johnson was arrested on a search warrant in Chicago. Johnson has been charged with first-degree-murder and robbery from the incident.
Police say that 30-year-old Jermaine D. Bolds, 18-year-old Laniga G. Hannon, and a 16-year-old were arrested on Tuesday. Bolds and Hannon are from Dubuque, while the 16-year-old is from Maquoketa.
All three are facing first-degree-murder and first-degree-robbery charges.
Dubuque Police were assisted by the Maquoketa Police Department.