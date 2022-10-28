 Skip to main content
Third teen arrested in connection to Uptown Marion burglaries and vandalism

  • Updated
  • 0

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A third teenager allegedly involved in a series of burglaries and vandalism acts in Uptown Marion this summer has been arrested.

According to a press release, 18-year-old Koda Shane Holst of Cedar Rapids was arrested on Friday. On Wednesday, two other teens were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

In late July, several cars and a building were broken into. Cans of spray paint were stolen and used to paint Nazi-themed graffiti on nearby cars, buildings, and street signs. Additionally, a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

In total, over $10,000 in damages was reported.

Investigators with the Marion Police Department identified the three teens after they intercepted images on a cell phone that photographed the three from the night of the alleged crimes.

The three teens have all been charged with the following:

  • Criminal mischief
  • 3rd-degree burglary
  • 3rd-degree burglary of a vehicle
  • Conspiracy to commit nonforcible felony
  • Trafficking stolen weapons
  • Conspiracy to commit aggravated misdemeanor
  • Person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon