Third arrest made in Iowa City parking ramp shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have arrested a third person connected to a shooting at Clock Tower Parking Ramp in May.
Narada Poole Jr. was arrested and charged on Monday morning. According to a criminal complaint form, shell casings from Poole's gun match the shell casings recovered at the scene on Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street. One person was injured in the shooting.
Poole Jr. is charged with control of a firearm by a felon.
Two other people have been arrested in the investigation, Marquel Poole and Alexander Voudhivong.