 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning...

.The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from
the state this morning with some light precipitation remaining
through midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some
additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow
packed roads impacting travel over most of the region this
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Light snow and light freezing drizzle. An additional
inch of snow remains possible along with some minor glazing.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will remain snow covered and slick.
Caution is advised while traveling through Iowa today and
tonight. Side streets and country roads may take longer to
clear, so please travel safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Testimony resumes on day 4 of Alex Jackson triple murder trial

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Day four of Alex Jackson's triple murder trial started at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Alex Jackson is accused of killing his mother, father, and sister in June of 2021 in Cedar Rapids.

Watch live proceedings here.

Jackson has plead not guilty and told police someone broke into their home and killed his family.

Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder charges. The trial is expected to take nine days, excluding holidays and weekends.

This is only the second triple homicide case in Cedar Rapids history.

On Tuesday, bodycam footage of Police officers responding to the scene was played in court.

On Tuesday, responding officers and the state medical examiner's office were called to the stand to testify.

This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL on-air and online for updates.