Teens charged in Starts Right Here shooting to be tried seperately

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two teens charged in January's Starts Right Here shooting in Des Moines will be tried separately.
Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, as well as criminal gang participation in the January 23 shooting.
Walls is also accused of pulling the trigger while Tukes is accused of driving the getaway vehicle from to and from the non-profit education center.
Tukes' attorney petitioned for the split trial. He stated that Tukes did not know that Walls was planning on shooting at the school. He requested that Walls testify at Tukes' trial, which Walls agreed to if his trial has concluded by then.
Wall's trial is set to begin on May 1.