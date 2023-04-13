 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds,
well above normal temperatures and very dry fuels will result in
critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa
this afternoon and evening. Some improvement is expected on
Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind,
however elevated fire danger will still exist.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Teens charged in Starts Right Here shooting to be tried seperately

  • Updated
  • 0
Bravon Tukes and Preston Walls
Image: Bravon Tukes (L) and Preston Walls (R)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two teens charged in January's Starts Right Here shooting in Des Moines will be tried separately.

Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, as well as criminal gang participation in the January 23 shooting.

Walls is also accused of pulling the trigger while Tukes is accused of driving the getaway vehicle from to and from the non-profit education center.

Tukes' attorney petitioned for the split trial. He stated that Tukes did not know that Walls was planning on shooting at the school. He requested that Walls testify at Tukes' trial, which Walls agreed to if his trial has concluded by then.

Wall's trial is set to begin on May 1.