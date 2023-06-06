Teenager charged in recent Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged for a recent shooting in Waterloo.
On Thursday, June 1 there was a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Willow Street after 2:00 p.m. Officers recovered several casings at the scene and discovered that a vehicle had been struck multiple times.
On Tuesday, June 6, Waterloo Police Department's Tactical Unit and Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) executed a search warrant at 217 Normandy Street in Waterloo.
During their search, they discovered a 9mm handgun with a high capacity drum magazine.
As a result of the search, 18-year-old Taquan Barnes has been charged with:
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of marijuana (2nd offense)