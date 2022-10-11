Teen stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Vinton Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School Monday night.
The Vinton Police Department said witnesses told them a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy with a knife after a fight in the high school commons area.
They were attending a driver's education class at the school. Both teens are students in the Center Point- Urbana Community School District.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was stable as of Tuesday morning.
The 16-year-old suspect was charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. He's been taken to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora.