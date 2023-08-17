 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Though a brief break in the heat is
anticipated Sunday over most of the area, hot conditions are
expected to return from Monday through at least Wednesday.
Additional heat related headlines are very possible over most
of the region for next week as more certainty on coverage and
duration is realized.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tax charges from defunct Hunter Biden plea deal dismissed, so probe can move forward

  • Updated
  • 0
Hunter Biden departs federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

(CNN) — A federal judge in Delaware dismissed two tax misdemeanor charges against Hunter Biden that were filed as part of his now-defunct plea deal, paving the way for special counsel David Weiss to potentially bring more charges in another jurisdiction as part of his continuing probe.

After the plea deal collapsed earlier this month, Weiss’ prosecutors asked District Judge Maryellen Noreika to dismiss the charges in Delaware, so new charges could potentially be brought in California or Washington, DC. Hunter Biden’s lawyers agreed that the charges should be dismissed, because they were only brought in Delaware as part of the earlier plea agreement.

Noreika approved the procedural request on Thursday.

The two charges brought in Delaware were misdemeanors, for failing to pay taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. Without a plea deal in-hand, Hunter Biden could potentially face more serious charges: IRS whistleblowers who worked on the case told Congress they recommended charging the president’s son with six federal felonies, including tax evasion and filing false tax returns.

The fate of a separate but related deal to resolve a felony gun possession charge is still unclear.

Prosecutors say the deal never went into effect. Hunter Biden’s lawyers say it is still valid and binding. It is up to Noreika to decide the status of that deal, which called for prosecutors to drop the gun charge in two years if Hunter Biden stayed out of legal trouble and passed drug tests.

Weiss, now with special counsel status, is continuing the investigation.

At the July 26 court hearing where the plea deal started to unravel, a prosecutor in the case told the judge that the probe into Hunter Biden’s potential foreign lobbying violations continued and more charges potentially could be brought. That part of the investigation into potential violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, led by the FBI, has been part of the Hunter Biden probe for years.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Evan Perez contributed to this report.

