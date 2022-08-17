Tama man arrested in Marshalltown arson from February

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) - A Tama man was arrested for arson Tuesday night after allegedly setting fire to a home back in February.
The house fire occurred back on Feb. 2nd just after 8:30 p.m. on E. Webster St. The home was vacant with what appeared to be no homeowners at the time. Marshalltown Police say there was heavy fire and smoke damage.
Police arrested Jhesie Hill for 2nd Degree Arson on Tuesday, Aug. 16. If anyone has any more information, please call Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.