Tama County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to students near school

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man in Northern Tama County was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to three minors on their way to school on Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the North Tama School District, two separate incidents happened between 7:45 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.
A driver in the town of Traer allegedly exposed himself to three minors during this time frame. One incident took place about four blocks from the school on Mill Street. The other incident took place a block away from the school on 6th street.
"We applaud the students who came to school and reported these incidents immediately after they happened," the school said in the post.
"Their parents and law enforcement were notified immediately. A license plate number and detailed description of the vehicle were quickly provided to law enforcement, and AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE," they added.
Additional questions on the situation can be directed to the Tama County Sheriff's Department.