Tama County couple suing C6-Zero for damages after December explosion

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 115 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK STORY TAMA WEBSTER IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA GREENE GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON, AMES, ATLANTIC, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART, EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY. WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.