Tama County couple suing C6-Zero for damages after December explosion

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 117 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IA
.    IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLAMAKEE            BLACK HAWK          BREMER
BUCHANAN             BUTLER              CERRO GORDO
CHICKASAW            CLAYTON             DELAWARE
DUBUQUE              FAYETTE             FLOYD
FRANKLIN             GRUNDY              HAMILTON
HARDIN               HOWARD              MITCHELL
WINNESHIEK           WORTH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 115 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

GREENE                GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
AMES, ATLANTIC, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE, CARLISLE,
CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CONRAD, CORNING,
CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART, EARLHAM, ELDORA,
FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS,
JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA,
TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG,
AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

Tama County couple suing C6-Zero for damages after December explosion

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Tama County husband and wife are suing C6-Zero and Heartland Crush over alleged injuries and damages from the December 2022 plant explosion in Marengo.

Kelly Regenold was working at the C6-Zero facility on December 8, 2022, the day of the explosion. His job at the plant required him to work near large containers containing the chemicals used to recycle asphalt shingles.

According to the lawsuit, he was blown off a ladder and sent across the floor during the explosion. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he was treated for severe burns across up to 39% of his body. He was hospitalized for about a month.

His wife, Tammy Courbat, provided home health care and support once he returned home from the hospital. She is listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Regenold continues to suffer from “pain, mental anguish, loss of function of mind and body, scarring and disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life, health care costs, lost earning and earning capacity and other past and future damages.”

The plaintiffs claim that C6-Zero didn’t take enough precautions to avoid the December 8 explosion. Regenold claims he wasn’t trained properly on the risks involved at the facility. He also claims there were other issues in the building allowing the buildup of flammable vapors in the plant.

Heartland Crush, which is the owner of the land, is listed on the lawsuit. The plaintiffs claim that Heartland was aware of the dangers presented by C6-Zero’s operations and didn’t protect the safety of Regenold and other people inside the facility.

Regenold and Courbat, in the lawsuit, are seeking “fair and reasonable” compensation for all of the injuries and damages as a result of the explosion. They are also asked for punitive damages against C6-Zero.

The attorney for C6-Zero and Heartland Crush filed a motion to extend the time to file a response to the claims. That motion was granted Tuesday morning. The two companies now have until April 28 to file a responsive plea with the court.

Read more on the explosion and the events that followed here.

Tags

Recommended for you