Takeaways from day four of the Alex Jackson murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- During day four of the trial of Alex Jackson for the murder of his parents and sister, his defense maintains that he didn't do it. They allege that Police let the real culprit get away, but Police say they've seen no evidence supporting that idea.
On Thursday, testimonies were put to the wayside as the day mainly featured videos of Jackson's interrogations with police.
Jackson claimed over the 911 call and in initial questioning that he was woken up by gunshots. He came down to find a man in black clothing holding his family's .22 caliber rifle, the one that the claims his family left out.
However, police were already looking closely at Jackson when they first interrogated him in the hospital that morning.
Jackson insisted though the interrogations that he did not commit the murders, however Police weren't swayed.
The afternoon featured much of the same, moving on into a follow-up interrogation by Cedar Rapids Police with Jackson that night.