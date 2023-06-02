Tacoa Talley sentenced to life in prison for death of Jodie Bevans

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tacoa Talley, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jodie Bevans in 2022, has been sentenced to life in prison. Additionally, Talley is ordered to pay restitution of $150,000.
Talley's motion for a retrial was denied by a judge on Friday, citing substantial evidence that links him to the crime.
Talley, alongside Samnatha Bevans, were both charged in the death of Jodie Bevans. Samantha is Jodie's stepdaughter. Jodie died of suffocation by a pillow.
During Talley's trial, a snapchat video was played in court that appeared to show Talley and Bevans admitting to killing Jodie. Special Agent Holly Witt reviewed the video and tracked Samantha's cell phone records, determining that they were at Jodie's home.
Samantha could be heard saying in the video, "We killed her. I killed her myself." Talley could be heard saying, "And I knew that this would happen so good job."
Talley's defense attempted to shift the blame to Samantha for the killing, pointing toward a lack of evidence placing Talley at the crime scene.
However, the prosecution argued that Samantha held a grudge against her stepmother, and used the snapchat video as evidence for the crime.
A criminal complaint from 2022 documented that Samantha had previously made threats toward Jodie. Authorities had also discovered a note Samantha had written that said to "Kill Jodie."