Tacoa Talley found guilty of first-degree murder of Jodie Bevans

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tacoa Talley, one of the people charged in the death of Jodie Bevans, has been found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.
Prosecutors alleged that Talley, along with Samantha Bevans, who is Jodie's stepdaughter, suffocated Jodie with a pillow in July 2022.
Some of the most powerful moments from the week-long trial came with the showing of a Snapchat video showing Talley and Bevans appearing to brag about killing someone.
In the meantime, the defense for Talley attempted to shift the blame on Bevans, casting doubt as to what Talley may or may not have said in the Snapchat video. They also pointed toward a lack of forensic evidence placing Talley at the scene of the crime.
However, prosecution argued that Bevans had a grudge against Jodie, and also pointed toward the Snapchat video of Bevans seemingly admitted to killing her.
Sentencing for Talley is set for June 2nd.