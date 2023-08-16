Suspects charged in deadly January 2022 Cedar Rapids shootings to be tried separately

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people accused of murder in the 2022 shooting death of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids will have their cases tried separately.
Pierra Baugh and Kazius Childress appeared in a Linn County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.
Baugh is accused of working with Kazius Childress to rob and assault Lewis in January, which led to Lewis' murder. According to court documents, Baugh was caught on video surveillance cameras robbing the 19-year-old while Childress assaulted and threatened him with a firearm.
The court documents then say Childress fatally shot Lewis, and Baugh helped him conceal the weapon before they left the scene.
Baugh is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact. Baugh has pled not guilty on all charges. Her trial is scheduled to start on September 12.
Kazius Childress is also accused of murdering 22-year-old Kavon Johnson on January 28, the day after Cordal Lewis' murder.
Childress, 20, is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and two counts of Going Armed With Intent for back-to-back deadly shootings less than 24 hours apart on January 27 and 28.
Childress has waived his right to a speedy trial. He is scheduled to go on trial for the charges in connection with Lewis' murder in September and Johnson's in January 2024.