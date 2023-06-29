 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory Continues for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Supreme Court revives case brought by postal worker seeking religious accommodations

  • Updated
  • 0
Former US Postal Service employee Gerald Groff in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, on March 8.

 Justin T. Gellerson/The New York Times/Redux

(CNN) — The Supreme Court revived the case of a former mail carrier, an evangelical Christian, who said the United States Postal Service violated federal law by failing to reasonably accommodate his inability to work on Sundays.

The court said unanimously that a lower court was too quick to deny the employee’s request for accommodation and should take another look at the impact the request would have on the Postal Service as a whole.

“We think it is enough to say that an employer must show that the burden of granting an accommodation would result in substantial increased costs in relation to the conduct of its particular business,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a concurrence joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

