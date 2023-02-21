 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday...

.Precipitation will become more widespread this afternoon and
evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall will
occur over northern Iowa. Strong northerly winds will make
driving conditions very difficult by producing widespread blowing
snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,
and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border.
Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into
central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before changing
to snow. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice
accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Supreme Court rejects Tyson hearings

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyson Foods _ New Logo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hold hearings after Tyson requested its' COVID-19 lawsuits are reviewed on a federal level.

Tyson's petition to the court requested a review on lower court decisions that argued former employees can sue the meat packaging company over COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic.

The plant was ordered to stay open during the pandemic by Former President Trump.

Earlier, the U.S. Appeals Court ruled that despite the order to stay open, it did not protect the company from being held liable.

Seven former Tyson employees died in Waterloo after contracting the virus in April and May of 2020.

