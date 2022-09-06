Strawberry Point residents angered after white supremacists put up racist stickers in town

STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa (KWWL)-- Just after 9pm Monday night Jacob Coleman-Holub was letting his dogs outside when he noticed suspicious men in black clothing and masks walking around the main street of Strawberry Point. They putting up stickers on signs and light posts. When he went to investigate he realized what those men were.
“I’m not gonna lie a lot of choice language came into my head. Just anger is the one word that comes to my mind.”
Hollub says the stickers contained racist and anti-semetic messages. After taking a closer look, he called police and went to confront the men. However they left when the police arrived.
According to Strawberry Point's police chief Ryan Evans, he responded alone at around 9:30 pm to Holub’s call. Evans caught up to one of men after they split, but the man did not identify themselves.
“I spoke with him momentarily, he would not release information about who he was. I was unaware he had committed any criminal action if anything at all, and he was told to leave. He left town.”
Police believe this could be the same neo-nazi group that posted similar anti-semetic and racist fliers in Oelwein. However that’s still being confirmed.
Holub says hate like this just does not belong in his community.
“I believe that this is hate speech. Anything like this, it felt very aggressive, very attacking. I don’t think it has a place in our culture today.”
Evans says the investigation is still ongoing, however they are not releasing the name of the group to avoid giving them attention.