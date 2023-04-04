Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump team another $120,000 in legal fees

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 117 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA GRUNDY IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CEDAR FALLS, CONRAD, DIKE, GRUNDY CENTER, REINBECK, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE.