Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Palo woman found dead in July

PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home.
Samantha Bevans, 34 of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night and Tacoa Talley, 38 of North Liberty, was arrested Thursday morning. Both have been charged with First Degree Murder.
A criminal complaint states that Samantha Bevans had made threats to hurt her stepmom, and after being arrested, admitted to killing Jodie with an accomplice on July 14. Authorities found a note she had written that listed for Thursday to "Kill Jodie."
While the Iowa DCI says that the autopsy ruled Jodie's cause of death as undetermined, Samantha told authorities that she suffocated her with a pillow while Talley chocked her.
Through a search warrant, investigators found a Snapchat video where Samantha admits to the planning and killing of Jodie.
The criminal complaint states that a witness also overheard Samantha describing how Jodie was killed.
Samantha Bevans is currently in custody at the Benton County Jail and Talley is in custody at the Scott County Jail.