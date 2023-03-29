State wants motion to dismiss evidence thrown out in Willard Miller trial

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- The state of Iowa is resisting the suppression of evidence of one of the teens charged with killing a teacher in 2021.
Willard Miller is charged with murder in the death of Nohema Graber in Fairfield in November 2021. Jeremy Goodale is the other teenager who is charged.
A hearing was held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning on a motion to suppress evidence. Miller's defense claims that actions taken by the police to seize evidence and receive statements were improperly organized and did not follow legal procedures.
The state filed a motion in court on Tuesday saying in part that it was "filed too late and is similar to a motion filed last year."
The judge heard arguments from both sides, but did not make a ruing during the hearing.
Last week, a judge granted for experts to be paid for by the state in the trial.