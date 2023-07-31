 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State denies request to suppress evidence in murder trial of a New Hampton man

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The state is objecting to a defendant's request to suppress evidence in an upcoming murder trial of a New Hampton man.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 2 in Howard County.

Savyonne Jordan is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Jonathan Esparza of New Hampton.

Esparza disappeared in October 2022 after leaving his home to visit a friend in Elma. Months later in January 2023, his remains were discovered in a home.

Jordan has pleaded not guilty to the crime.