State authorities investigating murder in Monroe County

ALBIA, Iowa (KWWL)- State and local law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Monroe County.
The shooting happened in Albia, a city of less than 3,720 people about 23 miles West of Ottumwa.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Monroe County Law Enforcement responded to a 911 call about a shooting and a disturbance just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 Block of A Street South in Albia.
Albia Police officers found 49-year-old Daniel Gundrum shot and injured. DCI said officers and paramedics gave Gundrum first-aid and tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries.
The Albia Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating Gundrum's death as a homicide.
The Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Gundrom's body to determine the exact cause and manner of his death.
DCI agents said there is no known threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Albia Police Department at 641-932-7815.