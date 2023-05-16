Starts Right Here founder sued over fatal shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The families of two teens killed in a shooting at a Des Moines school this year are filing a civil lawsuit against the school's founder.
Will Keeps, who was injured in the fatal shooting, is being sued by the families of Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr.
The families say that Keeps failed to provide a safe environment for his students.
Two teens have since been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The teens, Preston Walls and Bravon Tukes, will be tried separately.