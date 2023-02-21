 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Potential Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon
and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far
northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to
the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult
driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed
precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central
Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over portions
of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Stanley Donahue found guilty on all charges in 2021 Casey's robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Stanley Donahue
By Andrew Pearce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Stanley Donahue, the man accused of shooting a Linn County Deputy and robbing a Casey's store in June 2021, has been found guilty on all ten counts, including attempted murder.

Donahue faced ten charges, including attempted murder of Linn County Deputy William Halverson, as well as two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, trafficking stolen weapons, willful injury resulting in serious injury, disarming a peace officer, attempting to elude, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Donahue was found guilty of all ten charges.

Donahue was accused of shooting Halverson, as well as stealing $300 in cash and several packs of cigarettes from a Casey's in Coggon. Donahue also led employees into the store cooler before Deputy Halverson responded to the scene.

He shot at Halverson several times, hitting him in his leg and hip. Donahue led authorities on a 14-hour manhunt before he was taken into custody.

Deputy Halverson was hospitalized for more than two weeks following the shooting.

Since the shooting, Deputy Halverson has been awarded the Key to the City of Coggon for his response to the robbery.

Nearly a year after the shooting, Halverson returned to the Casey's store where he was greeted with a showing of support by his fellow officers.