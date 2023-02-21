Stanley Donahue found guilty on all charges in 2021 Casey's robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Stanley Donahue, the man accused of shooting a Linn County Deputy and robbing a Casey's store in June 2021, has been found guilty on all ten counts, including attempted murder.
Donahue faced ten charges, including attempted murder of Linn County Deputy William Halverson, as well as two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, trafficking stolen weapons, willful injury resulting in serious injury, disarming a peace officer, attempting to elude, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Donahue was found guilty of all ten charges.
Donahue was accused of shooting Halverson, as well as stealing $300 in cash and several packs of cigarettes from a Casey's in Coggon. Donahue also led employees into the store cooler before Deputy Halverson responded to the scene.
He shot at Halverson several times, hitting him in his leg and hip. Donahue led authorities on a 14-hour manhunt before he was taken into custody.
Deputy Halverson was hospitalized for more than two weeks following the shooting.
Since the shooting, Deputy Halverson has been awarded the Key to the City of Coggon for his response to the robbery.
Nearly a year after the shooting, Halverson returned to the Casey's store where he was greeted with a showing of support by his fellow officers.