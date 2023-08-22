Son of Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Jonathan McCaffery, son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, has filed a motion requesting to avoid an initial court appearance over a fatal crash from May.
McCaffery, who is 17-years-old, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian on May 22. National Guardsman Corey Hite was injured in the incident before dying of his injuries weeks later in early June.
Hite was only weeks away from retiring at the time of his death, and he has since been promoted to Master Sergeant.
A judge has yet to respond to the filing.