 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Son of Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel–WEB
By DJ Stewart

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Jonathan McCaffery, son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, has filed a motion requesting to avoid an initial court appearance over a fatal crash from May.

McCaffery, who is 17-years-old, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian on May 22. National Guardsman Corey Hite was injured in the incident before dying of his injuries weeks later in early June.

Hite was only weeks away from retiring at the time of his death, and he has since been promoted to Master Sergeant.

A judge has yet to respond to the filing.