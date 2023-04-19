Sentencing dates set for Fairfield teens who pled guilty to murder of their teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two Fairfield teens who pled guilty to the killing of their Spanish teacher will be sentenced separately this summer.
According to court documents, sentencing for Willard Miller will take place on July 5. Jeremy Goodale will receive his sentence on August 23.
Both teens entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder of Nohema Graber in November 2021 on Tuesday.
The state is recommending that Miller get 30 years to life, while Goodale to get 25 years to life. Both teens will have the possibility of parole.