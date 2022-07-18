Second teen charged in murder of Fairfield teacher will have his trial moved

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Both teens charged with killing a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher will have their trials out of Jefferson County, after a judge granted the change of venue for Jeremy Goodale.
Last week, Goodale's attorneys requested his trial be moved. Willard Miller, the other teen charged, had his trial moved to Pottawattamie County in June.
A new location for Goodale's trial has not yet been set. All of his other hearings will remain in Jefferson County.
Goodale and Miller are charged with First Degree Murder for killing Nohema Graber with a baseball bat. Her body was found in a Fairfield park on November 3.
In their request filed on July 14, Goodale's attorneys claimed that he would not be able to get a fair trial in Jefferson County because of the of the "extensive media coverage and publicity concerning this case."
They gave examples of inflammatory comments on social media posts from news outlets across numerous platforms, some of which they say presumed guilt and suggested Goodale should be killed. They said there wouldn't be an impartial jury if the trial was in Jefferson County.
Goodale's trial is currently set to begin August 23 and it will soon be determined where it will happen.
Miller's trial is set for November 1 in Council Bluffs.