Second suspected Taboo Nightclub shooter pleads not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The second suspected Taboo Nightclub shooter, Dimione Walker, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
The deadly April shooting killed three people and injured 9 others. The third victim died of their injuries in July.
Walker is being charged with 1st Degree Murder, Willful Injury, Going Armed with Intent, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Walker was arrested by US Marshals in the Chicago area on April 14, fleeing Iowa after the shooting. Walker was booked in the Linn County Jail earlier in September.
Timothy Rush, the other shooter, is facing over a dozen charges, including Second-Degree-Murder.
PREVIOUS: Second man arrested for Cedar Rapids Taboo Nightclub shooting booked into Linn County