Salvador Sandoval sentenced to 7 years for role in January 6 riot

ANKENY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Ankeny man will spend more than 7 years behind bars for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Salvador Sandoval has been sentenced to serve 88 months in federal prison. Sandoval was found guilty of assaulting an officer three times, obstructing an official proceeding, engaging in physical violence, and more.
His mother Deborah Sandoval, who also participated in the riot, has also pled guilty to charges of entering and staying in a restricted building.
The last Iowan awaiting sentencing is Cedar Rapids native Leo Kelly. He was found guilty in May on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.
Kelly will be sentenced on August 18.