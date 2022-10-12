Roy Browning Jr. enters Alford plea deal for 2019 murder of his wife

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Roy Browning Jr. faced a judge on Wednesday in the Johnson County Court, entering an Alford plea deal for the murder of his wife.
Browning Jr. maintained his innocence on Wednesday, while pleading guilty to second-degree-murder. His wife, JoEllen, was stabbed to death at their Iowa City home in 2019.
Browning Jr. was charged with first-degree-murder, but pleaded to the lesser charge - and with that, a lesser sentence.
He made an Alford plea, which maintains his innocence, while acknowledging that there's enough evidence that he would be convicted in court.
JoEllen was found stabbed to death the same day the two were set to meet with a financial advisor, after she confronted her husband about discrepancies in their finances.
Investigators also found blood under her nails that matched Browning Jr.'s DNA. He was arrested and charged six months after her death.
Browning Jr.'s sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 2, 2022. He could be sentenced up to 50 years in prison. He must serve 70% of that sentence in order to be eligible for parole.