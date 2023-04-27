Robert Williams Jr. found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in death of Vincent Hemenway

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Robert Williams Jr. has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after shooting Vincent Hemenway in Waterloo in 2020.
Williams Jr. was originally charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say that Williams and another man approached Hemenway outside of his garage wearing masks.
They asked for a lighter before shots were fired. DNA on a mask left behind at the scene linked Williams to the incident.
Police also claim that Williams admitted to firing the weapon during his interrogation.