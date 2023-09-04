Reward increased for information on Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A private investigator is doubling a reward offered for information on locating the remains of KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit over 28 years after her disappearance.
In a press release on Monday, Private Investigator Steve Ridge said he is doubling the current award of $25,000 to $50,000.
Ridge said that the initial reward offered new tips and insight in the case, but officials have yet to identify Huisentruit's remains. Ridge believes that "knowledge exists" in the case.
Ridge said in a press release, "Money can be a powerful incentive to motivate someone who is otherwise reluctant to come forward...Time is not on our side, and we need to heat up this cold case."