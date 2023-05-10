Reward increased for Fort Dodge murder suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Fort Dodge Police are increasing the reward offered for a teen accused of murder.
Last week, 18-year-old Patrick walker was shot to death on North 10th Street around 7:00 p.m.
17-year-old Davonquae Pettigrew is being charged with his murder. He is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man that same night.
The Fort Dodge Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to Pettigrew's arrest. He is described as 5'8" and is considered armed and dangerous.
Fort Dodge Police can be contacted at 515-573-2323.